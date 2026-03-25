Bobcat Appoints E P Barrus Ltd as New National Importer for Ground Maintenance Equipment Range in the UK

Bobcat has appointed E P Barrus Ltd, based in Bicester in Oxfordshire, as the new National Importer for the company’s ground maintenance equipment (GME) range in the UK. The Bobcat GME range comprises compact tractors, zero-turn mowers and turf equipment.

Ewen Gilchrist, Channel Development Manager UK & Nordics at Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said: “We are delighted to be working with such a well-connected and respected company like Barrus as National Importer for the GME range in the UK. Barrus will take over as the UK National Importer on 1st July 2026. As well as developing the UK market, Barrus will support Bobcat in achieving our aim of being within the top-three GME manufacturers in Europe.”

Will Timmis, Head of Outdoor at Barrus, who has been leading the project behind the Bobcat GME appointment, commented: “We are very proud to be representing such a successful quality brand like Bobcat. This is a key development for Barrus, allowing us to continue to expand our product range beyond the domestic market where most of our products are, to targeting the commercial sector with the Bobcat range. The GME products are an excellent complement for our recently relaunched UTV and ATV products.

“We will be opening a new channel of dealers for the Bobcat GME range, specialising in commercial groundscare and agriculture. Customers in this sector include the local authorities, hotels, golf courses, all types of sports grounds and the event management/hire industry. This increased breadth of our offering will serve to expand the Barrus business. In the first year, we would be aiming to appoint 8-to-12 new dealers across the UK and recent moves in the market will help us with this. Over a three-year period, I would expect us to engage 35-to-45 new dealers for the Bobcat GME range.”

COMPACT TRACTORS TO SUIT EVERY REQUIREMENT

Bobcat offers three compact tractor platforms – the 1000, 2000 and 4000 series – which feature nine models designed to meet the needs of customers in the UK. Each model varies in size and engine horsepower, with the option to choose between manual and hydrostatic transmissions, and open canopies (ROPS) and cabs. Bobcat’s compact tractors can be equipped with front, mid and rear connections and power take-offs. The proven Bob-Tach system comes as standard on all front-end loader platforms, enabling users to switch attachments for multiple jobs easily, delivering greater value and versatility for their businesses.

MORE MOWER FOR YOUR MONEY

Bobcat’s mower line includes four zero-turn ride-on mowers, the ZT2000, ZT3000, ZT3500 and ZT6000. Whether the customer is a contractor or a municipality, Bobcat mowers empower users to get more done in less time, thanks to their superior mowing speed, outstanding manoeuvrability and agility on the job site.

The ZS4000 stand-on zero-turn mower offers excellent visibility of the job site and can quickly manoeuvre around trees and flowerbeds at a speed of 16.8 km/h. The ZS4000 can easily cut through tough and tall grass thanks to an innovative technology that pushes the grass towards the cutting blade.

The WB700 walk-behind mower from Bobcat is equipped with a strong, hydraulic drive, which means that mowing requires little force and protects the lawn. With the WB700 it is possible to mow accurately around obstacles and along walls and fences. The WB700 can be equipped with 122 cm (48 inch) or 132 cm (52 inch) TufDeck cutting systems with steel blades.

TOP-CLASS TURF EQUIPMENT

Bobcat also offers expertly designed, high-performance turf-care equipment as part of the GME range – an impressive portfolio of heavy-duty, commercially built and long-lasting machinery includes aerators, power rakes and dethachers, overseeders and sod cutters.

Will Timmis added: “By entering the commercial turf equipment segment, we now offer a very competitive product range for work on grass in all the sports pitch, municipal and cultural institutions, as well as the rental and landscape industries. The products are also relevant for private home owners who have to manage sizeable estates and are serious about taking their lawns to the next level.”

E P BARRUS LTD

Founded in 1917, Barrus is a British company with a proud heritage spanning over a century. Innovation and creativity – the core values established by the company’s founder, Ernest Prouty Barrus – continue to drive the success of the business today. Barrus operates across four key market sectors: marine, garden, industrial and vehicle and is one of the UK’s leading importers and distributors of engines, engine-powered equipment, garden tools and accessories.