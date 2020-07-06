BFGoodrich Expands Construction Tyre Range

BFGoodrich has added to its range of heavy truck tyres with the introduction of its new Cross Control 2 – the brand’s first second-generation product to be introduced into the Irish and UK markets.

Available as a steer and drive tyre, the new fitment is targeted at tippers and mixers working in the construction industry and is designed to withstand even the most aggressive of surfaces.

The next generation range is available as a 315/80 R22.5 Cross Control S2 (steer), 315/80 R22.5 Cross Control D2 (drive) and 13 R22.5 steer and drive.

Commenting, Martin Thompson, BFGoodrich Go To Market Manager, says: “BFGoodrich was a new brand when it launched into the European truck tyre market in 2017, but has been gaining traction quickly and we’re continually investing in developing our range of products.

“The launch of the Cross Control 2 is a key development for the UK and Irish markets – introducing an improved offer for firms operating in the demanding on/off-road construction sector, where uptime and longevity are particularly important.”

The new tyres are manufactured with a robust tread pattern, built to offer excellent traction on any ground. The 3PMSF (Three Peak Mountain Snowflake) markings on the sidewall confirm their high level of grip in defined snowy conditions, said by the manufacturer to guarantee better handling on snow-covered roads than tyres which are simply labelled M+S (Mud and Snow).

Fuel consumption has been improved, with the Cross Control S2 improving mileage by 40 per cent versus its predecessor and the Cross Control D2 offering a 25 per cent improvement.