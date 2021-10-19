Belfast Metropolitan College present in European Sustainable Energy Week 2021

Belfast Metropolitan College are true European industry innovators embracing the digitalisation of industry and the green deal economy recovery as the Met’s Innovation Manager Paul McCormack will make two presentations at EU Sustainable Energy Week, (EUSEW) on Wednesday October 27, 2021.

This is the fourth time in recent years the new direction created by Belfast Met led European multi-million pound energy projects will be discussed at such a prestigious international event.

Paul McCormack is the Programme Manager of the Belfast Met led £9.39 million Gencomm renewable hydrogen project and the Belfast Met led £1.12 ARISE digital construction project.

The GenComm project has had 10 European partners involved in its work since its inception in 2017 while the ARISE project which launched in September 2021 has 9 European partners.

At 9.30am on Wednesday October 27 Paul will make his first Energy Week presentation in the Session title, ‘BIM-EPA-digitalising the skills process for a sustainable and energy efficient built environment’.

This session builds on the work the Met is delivering in digitalisation for construction and addresses the challenge: The built environment, one of the hardest to decarbonise, represents one of the most urgent and promising opportunities for improvement through use of novel digitalisation in the skills exchange mechanism.

At 11.45am on Wednesday October 27 Paul will make his second Energy Week presentation in the Session title, ‘H2ZERO-Hydrogen Optimisation in Europe’s transition to Net Zero’.

Belfast Met will use this session to address the challenge that whilst Hydrogen is a versatile energy vector that can be used to circumnavigate many decarbonisation obstacles, it has many challenges to overcome as it strives to become universally accepted and utilised as part of the EU energy solution on our route to net zero by 2050

Speaking on the news that Belfast Met will once again be addressing the EU Sustainable Energy Week. Principal & Chief Executive Louise Warde Hunter stated ‘ These sessions are evidence of the relevance our work in the college has for industry globally. Through our International Projects work we are ensuring that our college is at the leading edge of the global green recovery and translating this work into significant advantage for our industry partners, our curriculum delivery and our students.’

The EUSEW is a series of activities aimed at building a secure energy future for Europe. Launched in 2006 it is organised by the European Climate Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency, (CINEA).

This year the EUSEW will take place on 25-29 October 2021 under the theme, ‘Towards 2030: Reshaping the European Energy System’. The policy conference is the biggest European conference dedicated to renewables and efficient energy use in Europe. Sessions organised by the European Commission and energy stakeholders will focus on sustainable energy and policy developments.

Looking forward to speaking at this year’s event, Paul McCormack said: “Clean energy and digitalisation are the two pillars of the European Green Deal. Belfast Metropolitan College are delivering international projects in these two areas helping lead industry to new technologies, opportunities, increased international competitiveness and economic growth.

“Digitalisation has changed, is changing and will continue to change the way we use energy and importantly it is helping industry to pivot to new business models in the way we decarbonise the energy system. Hydrogen is enabling a greater renewable-based energy system that will deliver energy flexibility, resilience and sustainability. Belfast Met will showcase their innovative projects on the European Energy Week stage demonstrating that further education is at the leading edge of the new green economy, delivering industry, economic, social and sustainable benefit.”