Bandvulc launches Wastemaster 5 – the next generation waste tyre

Bandvulc has unveiled the latest next generation tyre in their Wastemaster range. The new Wastemaster 5 state-of-the-art tyre is launched after extensive testing and field trials and marks the 5th generation of the popular Wastemaster tyre product which has been developed, tested and produced at Bandvulc’s Ivybridge factory in Devon.

The Wastemaster 5 will replace the Wastemaster III, a proven product in the waste sector that has been around for more than 20 years.

Tony Mailling, Operations Director at Bandvulc comments: “Over the past two years we have seen strong growth in the waste and construction market, which is buoyant at the moment because there’s lot of infrastructure and housing being built.

“Our understanding of UK roads and vehicle operating conditions has been a key tool in our market research for this exciting new product. The waste collection market is changing; waste is more segregated now with more collections a week and the collection vehicles are operational in all weather conditions such as sleet, snow, or heavy rain. Our roads can be subject to a lot of debris especially in urban areas so our tyres need to be equipped with features to perform for the driver in all conditions.”

Specialist waste vehicles providing kerbside waste collections and operating in recycling sites require a hardworking tyre. Tyres in this industry can be subject to sidewall damage from kerbing, tread damage from stone trapping, chip and chunking from rough surfaces, all which can result in premature removal and not achieving the full life of the tyre.

The WM5 retains Bandvulc’s pioneering ARMORBANDTM sidewall technology which offers an additional protective layer of rubber compound on the mid to lower sidewall of the tyre. This tapered protective band adds additional protection against sidewall scrubbing, protects against damage and prolongs the life of the tyre.

The tread design on the Wastemaster 5 has also had a complete redesign to offer the latest features for this sector, offering wide zig zag grooves for excellent displacement of mud and water, stone ejection features, stepped tread blocks and additional deep pocket sipes providing excellent traction and grip in severe conditions.

The Wastemaster range has continued to evolve with the introduction of a High load version of the Wastemaster II tyre in 2019 and the 295/80R22.5 Wastemaster 5 is also available in a High Load option.

To watch our exclusive Wastemaster 5 video, visit the Bandvulc YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/lfYSmb2v9bg