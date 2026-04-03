Bancon Group Shortlisted for National Award Recognising Cultural Change Across Construction Operations

Bancon Group has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Culture Transformation Project of the Year category at this year’s prestigious cHeRries Awards, recognising its work to strengthen workforce engagement and performance across its construction, timber frame and housebuilding operations.

The annual awards celebrate excellence in HR, people development and organisational culture across Scotland, with winners due to be announced at a ceremony at P&J Live in June.

Over the past 18 months, Bancon Group has delivered a wide-ranging programme to improve employee engagement, collaboration, long-term workforce development and reinforce its core values of One Team, We Care, We Trust, Sustainability and Development.

The programme has been shaped by employees across all areas of the business to ensure it reflects the realities of working on live construction sites as well as within manufacturing and support environments.

This has included a series of wellbeing and engagement initiatives, a leadership development programme for site and office teams and improved communication channels to better connect projects and departments.

Working groups, mental health first aiders, mentors, managers and long-serving colleagues have all played a role in creating a culture that is inclusive, supportive and high-performing.

Donna Fraser, Bancon Group’s HR director, said: “The cHeRries Awards recognition is a significant achievement and reflects the hard work, commitment, and passion shown across our business as we continue to strengthen and evolve our culture. Being shortlisted is a testament to the collective effort of our teams to embrace change, contribute ideas, and help drive meaningful progress.

“At a time when the construction sector continues to face skills shortages and mounting delivery pressures, we are focused on creating a more connected, supported, and high-performing workforce across our construction, housebuilding and timber frame manufacturing business. This has resulted in a more aligned and resilient business that is better equipped to deliver high-quality projects across Scotland.”

With more than 50 years of experience, Bancon Group has a track record in construction, timber frame, manufacturing and housebuilding across Scotland and beyond, building a strong reputation for quality, craftsmanship and community-focused high-quality developments.

Being shortlisted for the cHeRries Awards highlights the contribution of its people and reflects Bancon Group’s ongoing focus on developing talent, maintaining strong leadership, and its commitment to build on its foundations to support continued growth, deliver high-quality homes and strengthen its operations.