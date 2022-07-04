Ballyronan to benefit from new £4.8m Wastewater Treatment Works

NI Water is scheduled to commence a £4.8m programme of work this summer to provide Ballyronan with a modern new wastewater treatment facility.

The existing treatment works, which was constructed in the 1970s off the Ballyronan Road/Shore Road, Ballyronan will remain in operation while the new infrastructure is being installed at the same site.

Coalisland-based GEDA Construction has been appointed to carry out the 18-month contract which will see the implementation of a temporary working area adjacent to the site to facilitate construction works. Newry-based Water Solutions Ireland will carry out the extensive mechanical and electrical installation at the site, while Belfast-based RPS Group are providing technical support for the project.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “NI Water’s substantial £4.8m investment is good news for people who live in the Ballyronan area. The work, which is being undertaken by local companies, will include the installation of state-of-the-art, fully enclosed, treatment tanks, along with advanced electrical and mechanical systems to provide a robust wastewater treatment solution.

“This will support local development and help improve water quality in Lough Neagh delivering economic and environmental benefits for the local community for many years to come.”

NI Water Project Manager, Sean Milligan added: “Construction work at the site will get underway in full after the July holidays. In advance of that, GEDA will set up their working compound and carry out any necessary preliminary works.

“This £4.8 million investment is an excellent example of what can be done when the necessary funding is in place. NI Water’s capital funding for year 1 of our business plan was secured and the business looks forward to the necessary funding being put in place across the full six-year period to 2027.”