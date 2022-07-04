AutoTrac on mixed fleets now easier to use

Farmers and contractors running multi-brand tractor fleets can now use John Deere’s AutoTrac TIM(Tractor-Implement-Management) activation for the Gen4 Universal Displays. This means that the proven guidance system AutoTrac can be used on all tractors with AEF (Agricultural Electronics Foundation)-certified TIM guidance capability.

Existing well-known solutions for machine guidance on multi-colour fleets are AutoTrac Universal 300 and Reichhardt GREENFIT. The new AutoTrac TIM is a complementary offer that is fully integrated. The key benefit is that no further steering wheel- or controller components are needed.

This is a simple solution for farmers and contractors with mixed fleets who want to use a universal guidance system. To run AutoTrac TIM, they need the AEF-certified Gen4 Universal Display (4240 or 4640) with AutoTrac activation and a StarFire 6000 or 7000 receiver.

More and more manufacturers provide their tractors for the AEF TIM interface. John Deere unlocks its steering system for tractors for other manufacturers through ISOBUS, which are AEF TIM guidance certified. Details on machine compatibility to fit John Deere AutoTrac TIM can be found on the AEF Database.

As soon as AutoTrac TIM is used, the system can be supplemented as follows: If the machine (regardless of brand) is equipped with a JDLink modem, data can be exchanged wirelessly and free of charge with the John Deere Operations Center. It enables workflows to be set up, planned, monitored and analysed in a single online portal. This also allows customers to use functions for precision farming, such as creating application maps. These can then be sent directly to the tractors in the field using John Deere AutoSetup.

With the AutoTrac TIM activation, John Deere shows that openness to other manufacturers still plays an important role. In this way, the company enables customers with mixed fleets in particular to easily use John Deere’s solutions for agriculture.