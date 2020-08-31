Auger Torque launch the VM Mulcher Series

Manufacturer and global provider of earthmoving attachments Auger Torque has added the VM1000 and VM1500 Variable Mulchers to their product portfolio.

The variable mulcher range provides the user with the versatility of being mounted on both a skid steer loader and excavator, whilst also providing a drum drop change feature whilst onsite. The drum drop option gives the user the choice of changing swiftly between fixed tungsten tooth and swinging hammer drum, bringing with it the capability of undertaking numerous applications on site with the one piece of equipment.

Auger Torque, known for its high-quality blue attachments, have called upon their years of experience and technical expertise in the attachment market, to bring the same reliability, performance, fast delivery and industry leading warranty, into this highly competitive market segment.

Suitable for mounting on both excavators and skid steer loaders, the Variable Mulcher provides a working width of up to 1.5m. Both the VM1000 & VM1500 have the unique feature of being able to change the drum on-site, adapting quickly between parent machines for maximum versatility and flexibility on the job, without costly downtime.

The ability to attach a skid steer frame and excavator hitch at the same time, along with a removable pressure gauge & push bar allows for easy adaptation between parent machines when out on site. The fixed tungsten teeth drum gives a robust blunt cutting edge for grinding through thick timber up to 250mm diameter, hedges and branches. The swinging hammer teeth drum gives a cleaner, more precise cut for dense bushes, smaller trees and even slashing grass.

The VM Mulchers are made from high-grade steel and are overengineered to be able to cope with the toughest conditions in the mulching and forestry industries. External grease points, removable side panels and skid plates allow for easy maintenance and a triple belt drive system will provide even the most demanding operator with the reliability they need to get the job done.

Unique to Auger Torque’s VM Mulcher series and an industry first, is the ability to drop and change the drum out on site allowing for quick change over when there are various types of vegetation to clear, or simply if the operator is not sure what they will be met with out on site. Furthermore, it is possible to have the mulcher set up for skid

steer loaders and excavators simultaneously and clear dense low-level bushes with a skid steer, then mulch whole trees from top to ground level with an excavator.

Matt Hencher, Global Production Manager states “We are excited to be launching the VM Mulcher series today. It is one of our most impressive attachments to date, developed with the direct input of some of our longest standing customers at various sites around the world. Our aim is to always give customers the versatility and flexibility they need and this mulcher was designed with this in mind”

The VM Mulcher series is now available at all our sites around the world and via Auger Torque’s specialist dealer network.

Click on the link to watch it in action –https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjMvihQNndU&feature=youtu.be