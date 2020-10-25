Atlas Copco’s new ZenergiZe energy storage systems deliver in a compact package

Atlas Copco has launched ZenergiZe, a new range of lithium-ion energy storage systems that can be used as a standalone solution or combined with generators to create a hybrid power solution.

ZenergiZe delivers zero CO2 emissions, zero noise, and have virtually zero maintenance needs, enabling operators to minimize environmental impact while benefiting from a low cost of ownership. Atlas Copco is the first global generator manufacturer to address the market’s needs with such a concept.

The ZenergiZe range features two models, ZBE and ZBP. They offer rated powers of 15kVA and 45kVA, and energy storage capacities of 45kWh, capable of delivering small-medium power with long autonomy. The versatile energy storage systems can be used together with a generator to enable smart load management. Alternatively, they can serve as the primary source of power when used in the island mode. For example, it is ideal for powering a transmitter with 5kW over 8 hours. The ZenergiZe units are an ideal way to meet operating and safety restrictions in noise-sensitive environments such as events and metropolitan construction sites, to power remote telecom applications, or to resolve low load problems.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the energy storage systems enable users to minimize the environmental impact of their operation by significantly reducing fuel consumption and emissions. In the hybrid mode, using a ZenergiZe unit in combination with a QAS80 generator, operators can reduce fuel consumption by up to 50 percent over 12 hours compared to using a larger stand-alone QAS125 generator.

Furthermore, during its lifecycle, a ZenergiZe unit only emits 50 percent of the emissions of a standard standalone generator, saving approximately 100 tons of CO2 – the equivalent of planting 450 trees (assuming a tree life of 30 years). When used in the island mode, the CO2 savings can reach up to 100 percent if the unit is powered by renewable energy sources.

With a footprint of just 1.4 m2, the ZenergiZe range is ideal for applications where floor space is limited. The use of high-density lithium-ion batteries means that they are 70 percent smaller and lighter in weight than traditional standalone generators, allowing transport without any specialist equipment. In the hybrid mode, when used together with a generator, they enable smart load management by helping the generator reach the peaks of power. This optimizes the generator’s performance and extends its lifespan, allowing its size to be reduced by 40 percent.

To further enhance ease of use and reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO), the ZenergiZe storage systems require virtually no maintenance. The lithium-ion technology facilitates a lifespan of 40,000 working hours in normal conditions, with an overload capability of 150 percent. In low load applications, a ZenergiZe unit can provide the required power for more than 12 hours without needing to be recharged.

The simple recharging process takes only 1.5 hours, and the lithium-ion technology enables charging using various energy sources such as a generator, the grid, or renewable energy. Additionally, the ZenergiZe units offer a wide usable energy range compared to other technologies and can maintain performance in ambient temperatures of -20ºC up to 50ºC.

“At Atlas Copco we are driven by innovation and are ultimately looking to deliver sustainable value to our customers,” says Barbara Gregorio, Product Marketing Manager – Innovative Energies & Digital Solutions at Atlas Copco’s Power and Flow Division. “The market is demanding cleaner energy and power sources, and electrification is a key technological trend for industrial machinery. Advances in lithium battery technology mean that we are now able to deliver a product with the high reliability that our customers have come to expect from us.”