Atlas Copco expands Versatility range of mobile compressors

Atlas Copco has extended its Versatility range of mobile compressors with the launch of four new models, which are Stage V compliant and built for harsh environments, such as construction, quarrying, mining, and demolition sites, thanks to Atlas Copco’s Hardhat canopy.

“The term ‘versatility’ is defined as the ability to adapt or be adapted to many different functions or activities. This is summed up impeccably by the compressors in our Versatility range. Thanks to our PACE technology, operators can change their compressor’s pressure and flow easily to adjust it to their jobs’ needs,” said Rodolfo Reimberg, Vice-President, Marketing for Atlas Copco’s Portable Air division.“Our customers will only need one compressor for multiple applications.”

Atlas Copco’s innovative PACE (Pressure Adjustment through Cognitive Electronics) system offers the widest operating pressure range within a single compressor, allowing multiple pressure and flow combinations. PACE extends the operating spectrum for a single compressor from 5 up to 14 bar. This increased versatility boosts the utilisation rate of the compressor, providing extra productivity as it gives more flow when operators lower the pressure. Therefore, the new compressors are ideal to use in a wide range of tasks, from paint spraying to handheld tools, abrasive blasting, shotcrete, cable blowing, and drilling, amongst others.

The PACE system resides within Atlas Copco’s Xc2003 controller, which has an intuitive colour LCD screen-based user interface. Operators can easily change the pressure setting with increments of 0.1 bar in just three easy steps. The system keeps track of compressor utilisation and prompts for planned service interventions. The Xc2003 maintains the compressor’s environmental resilience with its IP65-rated dust and water protection.

All compressors in the Versatility range come with Atlas Copco’s patented HardHat polyethylene canopy to protect the compressor against elements. This cover is durable, light, corrosion-resistant, and virtually indestructible, ensuring a high resale value at the end of the compressors’ lifetime.The four new models feature ECO-mode to help operators revolutionise fuel efficiency. This innovative technology from Atlas Copco helps reduce the cost associated with running compressors on idling mode during downtime, for example, when changing parts in machinery or moving equipment to new locations on the site.

Simplicity of service was clearly factored into the design of the range. Each model is easy to access and requires an oil service just once every two years. Thanks to the new patented oil separator vessel of the four new models of the Versatility range, the oil service takes 30 minutes.