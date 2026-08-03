Associated Asphalt Opens Oxfordshire Plant to Local Market Following M40 Delivery

Associated Asphalt Contracting Ltd has continued its extensive investment in its asphalt operations with the opening of a new asphalt plant to serve Oxfordshire and the surrounding areas, as part of a +£1m investment.

Located at Knightsbridge Farm in Yarnton, the plant was originally established to provide a dedicated supply of asphalt for Associated Asphalt’s work on the M40 between Junctions 8 and 15 on behalf of National Highways. Having supported the programme over the past five months, the site will now serve contractors, developers and local authorities across the region.

The plant is operated by a team of six employees, supporting regional employment and contributing to the local economy.

Officially opened to the trade last Saturday (1 August), the new facility is expected to produce up to 100,000 tonnes of asphalt annually. Thanks to an advanced mix-to-order approach it is projected to deliver an average customer turnaround time of just 30 minutes, helping customers reduce downtime and keep projects moving.

The move marks Associated Asphalt’s second expansion into the local collect market, following the opening of its East Peckham plant in 2025, and increases the availability of locally produced asphalt in a county served by just two operational asphalt plants.

In addition to standard and bespoke asphalt mixes, the site will also be used as a hub for Associated Asphalt’s ongoing sustainability initiatives as part of its commitment to supporting the transition towards lower-carbon infrastructure.

Chris Marchesi, Technical Manager at Associated Asphalt, commented: “Having originally established the Oxford plant to support our delivery of the M40 maintenance programme, we’re pleased to now make that investment available to the wider market.

“With modern production technology and a strong focus on efficiency, the plant will help improve supply resilience in this vital catchment area while also providing a platform for future innovation, allowing us to continue developing lower-carbon approaches that benefit our customers and the wider industry.

“This latest opening underlines our continued investment in our asphalt business and our commitment to improving customer experience and convenience.”