Aspiring Construction Apprentices Get Ready To Connect With Construction Opportunities

At the end of last year CITB NI, with funding from the Department for the Economy’s Apprenticeship Challenge fund, launched a new scheme called Apprenticeship Connect (NI) – find, match, hire which aims to help match construction employers and prospective craft apprentices.

Since then, the scheme worked with 25 companies and has identified over 40 opportunities which are now waiting to be matched with the right apprentices. If you are aged 16-24 yrs, and thinking about joining the construction industry, why not take the next step in your future by applying for an apprenticeship.

The scheme, in collaboration with employer and apprentice service provider Workplus, encourages apprentices to consider the benefits of an apprenticeship in the construction industry. This includes: earn while you learn, gain qualifications and receive off the job training in your specific field.

An apprenticeship is where an apprentice will be in employment from day one, earning a wage and also attending a college or local training provider usually one or two days per week in order to obtain a recognised qualification. Apprenticeships take between two and four years to complete and are available in a variety of roles and qualification levels.

The process to get involved in Apprenticeship Connect (NI) – find, match, hire is simple:

Visit http://bit.ly/ApprenticeshipConnectNI between 18th January – 26 February 2021

Select and apply for the opportunity that suits. Attend an interview with an employer and get matched by April 2021. Whilst not every aspiring apprentice may get a match, CITB NI will provide advice and guidance to assist in continuing the search.

Construction apprenticeships are an important part of the career ladder and are beneficial to both the apprentice and the employer. Learning on the job is crucial to skills development whilst gaining the formal qualifications at the same time. Skills shortages, an ageing workforce and poor perception of the industry are putting the construction industry at risk. Consequently, the industry needs to do more to successfully promote itself to young people, careers influencers and meet the future demands.

Encouraging apprentices to get involved in Apprenticeship Connect (NI) – find, match, hire, Barry Neilson Chief Executive of CITB NI said: “Thanks to the support from DfE and in collaboration with Workplus, we have worked with 25 employers and identified 40 opportunities for aspiring apprentices within the scheme. Construction apprenticeships are an excellent career choice for young people. There are many great benefits, exciting challenges and rewards. We would encourage young people, who are considering a career in construction and a construction apprenticeship, to get involved. The process is very easy all the aspiring apprentices needs to do is to make the decision to commit to invest in their future. If there is no successful match CITB NI will be on hand to guide, support and advise the apprentice on the range of next steps available.”

Apprentices deadline to apply is Friday 26th February 2021,1 pm. For further information or assistance to apply for an opportunity, call Amanda Stevenson on 07753971878 or e-mail Amanda.stevenson@citbni.org.uk.