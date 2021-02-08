Ashview Consultants appoint Paul Feely as UK Director

Paul Feely has joined Ashview Consultants as UK Director. He joins from his previous role as Health and Safety Director with Creagh Concrete.

Ashview Consultants are award winning health and safety consultants with locations across Ireland and the UK. Paul’s new role will involve him overseeing the company’s strategic growth across the UK construction and health and safety industry and the company’s ongoing expansion efforts into emerging markets.

As a seasoned health and safety professional with more than two decades experience, Paul is currently in the process of undertaking an executive MBA from Ulster University and is a chartered member of IOSH. Paul brings to his new role, extensive expertise in health and safety strategy, design risk management, the identification and control of high-risk activities and the ownership of health and safety at all levels of a company.

In his previous role as Health and Safety director with Creagh Concrete, Paul managed the strategic implementation of health and safety standards, CDM &temporary works management and the implementation of a robust health and safety management system.

Before joining Ashview Consultants, Paul also held the role of Chairman of the British Precast safety steering group, and the Precast Flooring Federation safety committee where he was instrumental in a number of initiatives.

During his time as Chairman of the British Precast safety steering group, and the Precast Flooring Federation safety committee, Paul was instrumental in setting the health & safety strategies and initiatives for the whole precast industry. Paul also played a pivotal role in drafting and publishing several codes of practice for the precast, construction and manufacturing industries, further adding to his wealth of expertise.

Paul O’Shea Managing Director of Ashview Consultants adds; “The appointment of Paul Feely as UK Director is pivotal in our expansion into the UK industry. Paul brings a huge amount of health and safety expertise and strategic health and safety experience to Ashview Consultants and we are extremely excited to have him on board. He has already secured a number of major new clients further increasing our profile as experts in health and safety”.

The future is certainly looking bright during these uncertain times for the health and safety consultants who were most recently awarded the All-Star Construction Health and Safety Consultancy 2021 award.