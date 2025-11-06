Ardent Powers Ahead with £40m Manitou Telehandler Order

Ardent Hire Solutions has underlined its confidence in the UK housing and construction sector with a landmark £40 million order for more than 450 telehandlers from Manitou UK, the largest single order ever placed with Manitou UK.

This significant move marks a new chapter for Ardent following last year’s successful business restructure, underscoring its financial strength, industry leadership and unwavering commitment to delivering world-class service and value to customers across construction, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

The new fleet, featuring machines with lift capacities from 4m to 20m, will start arriving in January 2026 and will boost availability across construction, infrastructure, utilities and industrial projects nationwide.

“This £40 million deal with Manitou represents a pivotal moment for Ardent Hire,” said Julian O’Neill, Chief Financial Officer at Ardent Hire Solutions.

“It’s a powerful signal of confi dence – in our business, in the industry, and in the future. We’re committed to providing customers with the most advanced, reliable machinery on the market, backed by our cutting-edge digital platforms and exceptional service. This partnership will enable our clients to deliver projects with greater productivity, improved safety standards, and reduced costs.”

Manitou telehandlers have been part of Ardent’s fleet for many years, and positive feedback from site managers, along with lower running costs and stronger residual values, has driven their continued growth. This latest order will see Manitou models make up more than 30% of Ardent’s telehandler fleet.

Peter Smyth, Sales Director UK & Ireland at Manitou Group, said: “We’re proud to support Ardent with this record-breaking order. It reflects the strength of our partnership and a shared commitment to innovation and quality.”

The move is part of Ardent’s wider growth strategy, combining a modern, expanding fleet with digital solutions and customer service that consistently deliver a Net Promoter Score above 80. It cements Ardent’s position as the UK’s largest telehandler provider and a key partner to the country’s construction industry.