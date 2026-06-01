Amey Strengthens its Consultancy Leadership with Two Key Appointments

Amey has announced the appointments of Gert Vermeiren as Sector Director for Engineering and Stephen Knott as Chief Operations Director within its consulting business, strengthening its leadership capability to drive growth in new markets.

Gert joins Amey from AECOM, where he held senior Managing Director roles across the UK & Ireland, Europe and India, leading large, complex businesses across transport, water, energy, environmental services and major infrastructure delivery.

Over a 29-year career, he has worked in more than 25 countries and led major transport and infrastructure programmes, including the Stockholm Bypass, Istanbul Airport, Riyadh Metro, Paris Metro and Moscow Ring Road, as well as pan-European transport portfolios. He has also directed major aviation and infrastructure projects such as Schiphol New Pier and National Grid’s Great Grid Programme.

Stephen rejoins Amey’s Consulting business as Chief Operations Director, having spent the last four years leading the Strategic Highways business within the company’s Transport Infrastructure arm. In this role, he oversaw a large portfolio of operational contracts and strengthened the company’s relationship with National Highways, helping to scale the business to £200m.

A Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers with over 20 years’ experience across highways and infrastructure, Stephen brings a strong track record of building and leading high-performing teams, delivering complex projects, and driving sustainable growth. His senior leadership experience across Consulting and operations positions him to lead delivery across the business unit and ensure consistently high-quality outcomes for clients in the UK and internationally.

Gert Vermeiren, Sector Director, Engineering for Amey, said: “I am delighted to be joining Amey at such an exciting time for the business, as it continues to expand into new markets and build strong growth momentum. There is a clear ambition for the future, and I look forward to working with colleagues across the business to strengthen our engineering capability, support clients, and drive the next phase of growth.”

Stephen Knott, Chief Operations Director for Amey, said: “I am excited to be rejoining Amey’s Consulting business at a time of strong ambition and growth. The strength and breadth of our consulting service delivery and client relationships provide a strong platform as we focus on turning strategy into action, drawing on our One Amey expertise to support both our current and future clients.”

Colin Wood, Consulting Managing Director for Amey, said: “We are delighted to welcome both Gert and Stephen to Amey’s Consulting executive leadership team. Their appointments mark an important next phase for our Consulting business as we continue to invest in senior leadership capability and strengthen the expertise we bring to our clients.”

This latest announcement builds on recent leadership investment in Amey’s Consulting business, including a series of senior Advisory appointments to support clients facing complex infrastructure and climate challenges. These appointments strengthen the Consulting business’s role at the centre of Amey’s growth ambitions, sharpening its strategic focus and enabling expansion across key sectors and international markets.