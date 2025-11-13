Amey Secures Appointment to Network Rail’s Wales and Western Ecology Framework

Amey, the leading provider of full life-cycle engineering, operations and decarbonisation solutions for UK infrastructure, has been awarded a place on the Network Rail Wales and Western Ecology Framework for a period of three years.

As a supplier on the framework, Amey will deliver the provision of ecology advisory services throughout the rail network in the Wales and West region to help maintain compliance and identify opportunities to contribute to Network Rail’s biodiversity targets by 2035. This will cover a range of ecology-based services, including habitat mapping, protected species surveys and assessments, Biodiversity Net Gain metrics, delivering management plans for invasive and non-native species, and areas of conservation value.

As part of the framework, Amey will be combining its in-house ecology consultancy expertise with its deep understanding of rail infrastructure, including its proactive approach to emergency works, navigating complex bat licensing requirements for bridge repairs, and the consideration of protected species in the event of landslides.

Amey’s digital-led approach to service delivery will be implemented across the framework. This includes the use of high-quality night vision aid equipment to support bat surveys as well as the application of a customised UK Habitat (UKHAB) data collection and mapping tool. This use of technology ensures greater levels of accuracy and efficiency for classifying and tracking natural habitats. Amey will collaborate with Network Rail on a range of improvement schemes including climate resilience projects to support its continued commitment to sustainability and Amey’s own nature positive strategy.

Colin Wood, Managing Director for Amey, said: “We are pleased to announce our appointment to Network Rail’s Wales and Western Ecology Framework. We recognise the importance of biodiversity across strategic networks, and we are committed to leveraging our expertise and resources to create a more nature-positive and resilient future.

“This framework appointment highlights our commitment to delivering ecology advisory services, and we are very much looking forward to supporting Network Rail in managing and enhancing biodiversity across the rail network.”