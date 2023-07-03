All systems go at Mecalac’s new manufacturing facility

Full production is officially underway at Mecalac’s new manufacturing facility in Coventry, with the first site dumper having rolled off the line.

Situated just a few miles from the company’s previous site in Prologis Park, the new development houses Mecalac’s site dumper and compaction roller operations. Alongside popular models from its extensive compact portfolio, this includes REVOTRUCK, a game changing new product unveiled at the BAUMA exhibition in Germany.

Fitted with the latest production line technologies, the 81,000 sq ft facility will be the most environmentally-advanced site in the Mecalac group, featuring air source heat pumps, internal and external LED lighting, a rooftop solar array, rainwater harvesting technology and an increased number of EV chargers installed in the car park.

This, alongside the company’s investment in a state-of-the-art range of plug-in electric products, demonstrates its commitment to pursuing net-zero.

Heath Davies, General Manager at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, commented: “Having relocated our entire national operations in just a few short months, we’re delighted to see production begin. With the move taken into account when planning 2023 volumes, we’re delighted to have achieved such a significant undertaking with hopefully minimal disruption for our customers.

“The facility is modern, sustainable, purposely designed for the change in our product mix and perfectly suited to our future manufacturing operations. We’d been located in Prologis Park for many years, but the site no longer fitted our requirements. Embracing a new chapter in our journey enables us to support the introduction of new model additions, while maintaining Groupe Mecalac’s commitment to UK manufacturing.”

Renowned worldwide for exceptional product quality, unbeatable reliability and market-leading innovation, Mecalac is a global leader in the design and manufacture of compact construction equipment. Relocating to a fully sustainable new production headquarters demonstrates the company’s commitment to progress, pursuing net-zero and building a powerful platform for the future.

For more information about Mecalac, or the company’s pioneering range of class-leading compact construction equipment, visit www.mecalac.com/en