Al Marwan Appointed as Powerscreen Distributor For UAE

Powerscreen has appointed Al Marwan as its authorised distributor for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Al Marwan will provide full coverage in the territory including Powerscreen machine sales, genuine spare parts, and service support.

Al Marwan has been a leading figure in the heavy machinery industry in the UAE for over 45 years. The company has since expanded its operations in the Middle East by opening new branches in Saudi Arabia and Oman, as well as recently launching its new e-commerce website (almarwan.com) for the sale and rental of new and pre-owned machinery. The website acts as a comprehensive portal for customers looking to buy or rent equipment, in addition to providing access to a range of machinery services, including maintenance and finance.

With a large fleet of new and pre-owned machinery available for sale, Al Marwan is the authorised dealer for a number of leading global manufacturing brands. The company also operates one of the largest rental operations in the Middle East, spanning a very young, well-maintained fleet of excavators, dozers, trucks, and loaders in all sizes. Al Marwan is a strategic partner of many key clients in the region – supporting the mining, construction, quarrying, oil, and gas industries.

“Being a landmark in crushing and screening machinery, Powerscreen is the right partner to meet the growing demand for quarrying solutions in the region. The Chieftain 2100X screener is the first among many more products in Powerscreen’s wide catalogue of screening solutions that is readily available on our fleet as an authorised dealer,” says Motaz Al Zaiem, Plant Director at Al Marwan Group Holding.

Imran Kazi, Regional Sales Manager at Powerscreen commented, “The UAE is a strategic market for Powerscreen, and we were looking for a proactive dealer with an extensive market footprint to accomplish our common business objectives. With their excellent understanding of the crushing and screening industry and its customers, there could not have been a better choice than Al Marwan.”

For more information on Al Marwan, please visit https://almarwan.com/