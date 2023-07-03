Aggregate Industries Goes the Green Mile with First Electric Concrete Mixer

Aggregate Industries continues to go the extra green mile in its commitment to helping to decarbonise the construction industry, having announced the launch of London’s very first electric-powered concrete mixer.

The state-of-the-art 26 tonne electric concrete mixer will serve the business’ busy London Concrete arm, supplying essential ready-mix concrete materials across the Capital. Expected to be put to immediate use, the custom-built Renault Trucks vehicle will constitute the second operational electric mixer truck in the UK and the first of its kind operating in London.

The launch is the result of a partnership between Aggregate Industries, Renault Trucks and McPhee Mixers (part of TVS Interfleet) based in Motherwell, Scotland, which was responsible for building the electric mixer. The introduction of the truck is the latest step in Aggregate Industries’ transition to a sustainable future.

It also features a fully integrated and state-of-the-art DVS compliant connected camera and safety system, which was developed and installed by Fleet Focus.

Ideally placed to leverage London’s low and ultra-low emissions zones, the Renault Trucks E-Tech D Wide will have zero-emissions and a battery life of up to 10 hours.

For the ultimate in green concrete supply, it will be used to deliver Aggregate Industries’ innovative ECOPact range of green concrete solutions that offer up to 70% carbon reductions compared to standard (CEM I) concrete, and Dynamax, a high performance concrete which enables eco-balance via reduced material requirement.

This latest activity follows in Aggregate Industries’ bold 2030 Sustainability and Net Zero Strategies, which set a number of ambitious goals to accelerate the business’ transition to net zero and lead construction’s pathway to a sustainable future. As part of this, the business has committed to upgrading its 2,000-strong fleet of corporate cars and vans to electric vehicles (EV) by 2030.

Kirstin McCarthy, Sustainability Director at Aggregate Industries comments: “Our distribution network is one of the largest in UK construction and will play an important focus in our efforts toward net zero. I’m therefore incredibly excited that we are able to lead the way in electric concrete mixer innovation and distribute our green construction solutions to customers across the Capital with virtually zero footprint.”

She adds: “As we look to the future, the global transition to EVs will play a central role in the world’s wider decarbonisation aims and is something which must happen in construction at pace. In this vein, this launch marks just the first start of our transformational journey to supply sustainable construction materials to customers via the greenest means possible.”

Daniel King, Director of London Concrete, said: “Sustainability is an increasingly important specification consideration for our customers who want to know about how the product was made, where, its lifecycle value and carbon footprint. Having this truck is a crucial next step in this, enabling us to distribute to customers all across London with the absolutely minimum environmental impact. We are incredibly proud to have been chosen to deploy this zero emission mixer for the first time and can’t wait to try it out in our busy operation.”

Andrew Scott, Head of Electric Mobility and Product development for Renault Trucks continues: “The benefits of a fully electric concrete mixer are greatest in our cities, so Renault Trucks are delighted that London Concrete is bringing the benefits of reduced noise and reduced emissions to the Capital. We’re sure that this will soon set a new standard and level of expectation for London’s concrete supply and welcome Aggregate Industries’ ambition to build towards a net zero future.”

Kevin Walker, Technical Director at TVS Interfleet, adds: “The e-mixer is a great example of the level of innovation that can be achieved through collaborative working, with the result being a vehicle that features no less than seven new patents. The e-mixer not only plays a vital role in the decarbonisation of the construction sector, but new features also increase safety and lowers noise output on busy sites.

“It is the second e-mixer to successfully roll off our production line and the first to operate in the South of England. We’re looking forward to seeing it operating in the heart of London.”