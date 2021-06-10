Aggregate Industries appoints Sustainability Director as part of its Net-Zero pledge

Construction materials supplier, Aggregate Industries, has made a major step towards achieving its sustainability goals by appointing Kirstin McCarthy to Sustainability Director as part of the Executive Committee. Kirstin will be responsible for driving forward the company’s ambitions to become a leading sustainable business and net-zero company.

Commenting on the appointment, Dragan Maksimovic, Chief Executive Officer at Aggregate Industries, said: “As part of our strategic commitment to reduce the carbon footprint across our business we have appointed a new Sustainability Director who joins our Executive Committee. I’m delighted to welcome Kirstin to the team and I look forward to her playing an integral part in achieving our ambitions.”

“This appointment is placing us in a unique position at the forefront of our industry and we must continue challenging ourselves to continuously reduce our carbon footprint through innovation, commitment and personal accountability.”

Kirstin McCarthy comments: “I’m delighted to be named Aggregate Industries’ new Sustainability Director, a role introduced at an exciting time in the company’s journey to become a leading sustainable business. I look forward to making my mark as the newest member of the Executive Committee and contributing to building a greener, smarter world for all.”

Bringing more than 20 years’ experience in environmental management to the role, Kirstin will be responsible for accelerating the company’s journey to net-zero and for driving improvements across all aspects of sustainability. Prior to joining the business, Kirstin was Head of Sustainability at Birmingham Airport for more than six years, developing its sustainability strategy and delivering major airspace projects which improved the sustainability performance for the Airport and the Aviation Industry.