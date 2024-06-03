Agg-Pro to introduce the Jonsson L130 jaw crusher

With more than 25 years’ industry expertise, Agg-Pro have established themselves as a market leader providing an extensive range of crushers, screeners, stackers, shredders, fixed recycling plants, and washing systems for the quarrying, demolition, and recycling sectors.

The company sources high-performing, premium-quality products from renowned brands such as GIPO, Jonsson, McCloskey International, Lippmann, Tesab, McCloskey Environmental, CRS NI, and MWS, serving clients across England, Wales, and Scotland.

At Hillhead 2024, Agg-Pro will be showcasing the largest mobile crusher ever seen at the show. The Jonsson L130 is one of five jaw crushers manufactured by Jonsson at their headquarters in Sweden. Born out of the need to crush Scandinavian granite, it can achieve up to 800 tonnes/h and performs exceptionally, even in demanding applications.

Jonsson have a longstanding history of providing effective mobile crushing solutions to a diverse range of clients. Since their inception in the early 1950s, the company has developed highly tailored solutions. Now, as part of the Metso Corporation, the fourth generation of the Jonsson family is broadening the company’s service capabilities, establishing a robust global service network.

The L130 delivers impressive performance, without the staggering fuel costs that most quarry managers see on a daily basis. Jonsson are no strangers to electric machinery and have been producing leading electric crushers and screeners since the 1980s.

Featuring a 13-litre Stage V Volvo engine and a 400kVA Volvo generator, the dual-power design of the L130 significantly reduces operational costs,

Agg-Pro were selected by one of the major quarry industry companies to supply a replacement for its primary crusher in Leicestershire. The quarry produces 1.7 million tonnes of limestone aggregates annually for use in asphalt, concrete, and construction.

Showcasing their dedication to both high-quality final products and the electrification of heavy-duty quarrying, the customer choose the Jonsson L130.

The quarry in Leicestershire currently produces 750 tonnes/h while consuming 20.2 litres of fuel per hour, outperforming leading brands with regard to both fuel efficiency and reliability.

The machine is extremely fuel efficient and showcases decarbonization at its best. While it is plugged into the mains, the machine runs at a cost of approximately 25p per tonne for 1.48kWh per tonne.

The quarry supervisor said: ‘Agg-Pro sales manager Charlie Eastwood was very helpful in driving this project forward with his knowledge of both the catalogue of machinery available and insights as to what was the best long-term fit for us as a company.’

Mr Eastwood and the customer’s team explored all options before going to see the Jonsson L130 crusher in Europe.

The 10m3 capacity hopper of the L130 (which can be increased to 18m3 with optional extensions) features 100mm rubber liners, with Hardox liners on the hopper edges. Jonsson products are customizable and there is an option to add an independent vibrating pre-screen if required.

To eliminate bridging, the L130 features a remote-controlled rock hammer that can be operated from the cab of an excavator or on the machine itself. There is also a viewing tower with a camera looking into the jaw, allowing close monitoring whenever required, as well as a load sensor.

In the heart of the machine is a Metso C130 jaw crusher, measuring 1.3m wide x 1m deep. The C130 is a versatile unit, optimized for aggressive crushing to allow for coarse feed material.

Not only are Jonsson machines able to outperform competitors’ crushers, but they also come with the added bonus of the Jonsson Monitoring System (JMS) – a web-based monitoring tool that helps to optimize the production and administration of crushing operations. This integrated telematics system allows live remote monitoring of the machine’s production and component running statistics, including bearing temperatures, belt conveyor tonnage, warnings and signals, closed-side settings, and much more.

The information is saved for easy daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly reports on production rates and operational costs. A 7in monitor can be fitted in the excavator cab for easily accessible read outs from Jonsson machines, as well as the ability to change parameters.

With a Jonsson machine such as the L130, operations will see a reduction in fuel consumption while achieving high production rates, together with the ability to monitor the operation for preventative maintenance to reduce unnecessary downtime.

The L130 will be the largest mobile crusher ever showcased at Hillhead. To truly appreciate the scale of the machine, Agg-Pro are holding a competition. To enter, answer the following question: How many 5amp Milwaukee batteries stacked on top of each other will equal the height of the L130, from the bottom of the tracks to the top of the lighting tower?

The winner of the competition will be announced at Hillhead and will receive a Milwaukee impact driver and battery set. Email your answer to: [email protected]