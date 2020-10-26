Accurate and Efficient Performance from Terex Ecotec’s Latest Metal Separator

Terex Ecotec has unveiled its new TMS 320 Metal Separator; this latest addition to the Ecotec product range has been described as ‘the ultimate in mobile separation,’ offering operators unrivalled application flexibility, production rates and serviceability.

A highly efficient drum magnet and eddy current rotor combined with superior material flow, ensure accurate material separation. The TMS 320 is ideally suited for metal recovery from compost, biomass, IBA (Incinerated Bottom Ash) and waste.

Tony Devlin, Business Line Director commented: “The TMS 320 Metal Separator is a new and unique offering from Terex Ecotec and demonstrates our continued investment in new product development.

“It will further enhance our product range meeting both market and customers’ needs. Manufacturing will take place at our Terex Campsie facility which has benefitted from further investment with the completion of a large capacity shed offering an additional 30,000 square foot which will support the ongoing growth and development of Terex Ecotec’s expanding product portfolio.”

Easy Set Up

The TMS 320 metal separator offers quick and easy set-up and will be ready to process in minutes with no tools required. An intuitive push button control panel, variable speed drum magnet and eddy current belt, combined with a splitter system that offers accurate real time adjustment, enables the operator to easily configure the machine to suit a wide range of applications.

In partnering with Eriez, a world authority in magnetic separation technologies, the TMS 320 incorporates the renowned RevX ST22 eddy current separator and rare earth drum magnet. The RevX ST22 eddy current separator has a premium 22-pole neodymium rotor which spins at just 3000RPM. This rotor is encased in an ultra-thin carbon fibre shell, and a thin but durable PVC belt, ensuring that the intense field produced by the ST22 is fully employed to provide the most effective separation results. The 2m wide high-strength neodymium radial pole magnet is utilised for optimum iron recovery.

Designed to provide operators with unrivalled levels of service access, all conveyors are built to a modular design allowing each one to be removed independently for ease of maintenance. The splitter system can be moved away from the eddy current unit to provide unobstructed access to both the splitter system and eddy current rotor. This innovative feature also enables the TMS 320 to fold within a 3m wide transport width and places it as a market leader.

Tracked & Static

Being electrically driven the TMS 320 can be powered by either the onboard gen set or using mains electricity supply. This flexibility provides the end user with reduced operating costs, fuel usage, emissions and noise levels. The TMS 320 is available in both tracked and static variants. The tracked unit is fitted with heavy duty crawler tracks and offers excellent site mobility making it a great solution for difficult terrain.