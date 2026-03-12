A Perfect Ten as WHC Stays Loyal to JCB X Series Excavators

WHC Hire Services has strengthened its long‑standing commitment to JCB’s X Series excavators with the addition of ten new JCB 140X tracked machines.

The Gloucestershire‑based hirer has operated the X-Series since its launch in 2019, with the model becoming a core part of its hire fleet thanks to consistent performance across utilities, civils, groundwork and land management projects.

Supplied by Watling JCB, the latest machines join an existing fleet that includes JCB excavators, Loadall telescopic handlers, forklifts and electric scissor lifts.

Managing Director James Clutterbuck said: “WHC Hire Services has a long‑standing relationship with JCB and the X Series range is a firm favourite in the hire fleet for its power, performance, comfort and reliability.

“We have been running the 140X since its launch in 2019, and it has proven to be a genuine game changer for our customers. Operators have consistently highlighted the power, comfort, and fuel efficiency of the 140X Series, which helps contribute to more profitable projects.”

Established in 1997, WHC Hire Services now operates from three depots across three counties, delivering a multi‑award‑winning plant hire service with national coverage.