A Concrete Relationship: Rokbak Trucks Cement Trust in Canada

Calgary Rolling Mix Concrete can testify to the power and performance of Rokbak articulated haulers at a high-output pit in Alberta, Canada, thanks to the RA40’s exceptional design, reliable dealer support and a smart fleet management plan.

Every year, half a million tons of sand and gravel are produced from Calgary Rolling Mix Concrete’s crushing operation in Alberta, Canada, in order to provide high-quality concrete for everything from foundations and walls to driveways, sidewalks, patios and more.

To manage this, Rolling Mix Concrete, which celebrated seven decades of production in 2025, employs a large fleet of heavy equipment, to which three Rokbak RA40 articulated haulers have been added. Headwater Equipment, Rokbak’s trusted Alberta dealer, helped supply the trio of hardworking articulated haulers to the pit in Carseland, a hamlet in the province.

Rolling Mix Concrete’s decision as to what to add to their fleet to support its operation came down to the key factors of reliability, minimal downtime, fuel efficiency and exceptional aftermarket support.

WHY ROKBAK?

The RA40 has a haul capacity of 41.9 US tons (38 tonnes) and a heaped capacity of 30.3 yd³. Each hauler has proven its worth across the Carseland Pit, hauling large amounts of material to meet Rolling Mix Concrete’s demanding production numbers with a 66-degree dump angle and dual-slope tail chute that speeds up material ejection.

Two RA40 articulated haulers were delivered to the site in 2023 and immediately put into operation, with a third unit arriving in 2025. Excavators load overburden into the RA40’s all-welded body to transport sand and gravel across Carseland Pit for production.

The RA40 body is fabricated from high-strength 1,000 MPa (1450,000 lbf/in²) yield steel. Finished in Rokbak’s signature sand-coloured paint, the haulers have quickly made an impression on site.

“The Rokbak dump truck is ideal for our operations at Carseland Pit,” said Morris Roberts, Rolling Mix Concrete’s Service and Purchasing Manager.

“Since the RA40s arrived, operator feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“They’ve praised the fuel efficiency, which is saving us money, but also the auto-lube system, visibility and cab comfort. We understand a smoother ride translates directly to higher productivity. Combined with the excellent aftersales support we’ve received from Headwater, we can’t recommend Rokbak highly enough, and it’ll certainly be top of the list when it comes to expanding our ADT fleet again.”

Operators themselves have also taken notice of the difference. “The cab is comfortable and quiet, even on rough ground,” said Renato Angelozzi, an Operator at Calgary Rolling Mix Concrete. “The visibility is excellent, and the controls are simple and responsive. You don’t feel worn out at the end of a long shift, which makes a big difference.”



A MATCH MADE IN MOTHERWELL, CEMENTED IN CANADA

The RA40 is designed and built entirely at a factory in Motherwell, Scotland, and engineered for efficiency and operator comfort. Its fully automatic transmission delivers smooth, responsive gear shifts, reducing fuel consumption while maintaining performance in the toughest conditions. Inside the cab, operators benefit from a pressurised environment with a modern HVAC and airflow system, providing superior comfort and control throughout long shifts.

Performance-wise, the RA40 offers excellent traction and an optimised power-to-weight ratio, enabling fast and reliable material movement in all conditions. This functionality ensures maximum productivity at minimal operating cost. Its fuel-efficient drivetrain not only delivers powerful performance but also meets global emission standards, balancing low cost of ownership with reduced environmental impact.

Safety and durability are further enhanced by force-cooled multi-disc brakes, complemented by an electronically activated exhaust brake and a six-stage modulating transmission retarder. This combination extends brake component life while improving overall safety. The integrated auto-lube system ensures components are greased precisely when needed, minimising downtime, reducing maintenance risks and keeping the fleet running at peak efficiency.

“The thought behind the design and look behind the truck was apparent from day one but has been shown over many, many operating hours,” commented Morris, who has over four decades of experience in the industry and is tasked with ensuring Calgary Rolling Mix Concrete’s equipment stays productive and reliable.

“I know what we need to do to keep Rolling Mix moving, and we’ve been proud to see Rokbak trucks rising to that challenge,” he added. “Rokbak was ultimately the right choice.”

To maximise uptime and maintain a modern, low-hour fleet, Rolling Mix Concrete is implementing a rotation program where one RA40 is traded in every three years at around 6,000 hours, with a brand-new truck brought in to replace it.

CRUSHING IT IN CALGARY

With the addition of the Rokbak haulers, the fleet is running stronger than ever. And while the trucks take care of the hauling, Headwater Equipment is standing behind Calgary Rolling Mix Concrete every step of the way.

Since arriving on site, the three RA40 haulers have already clocked up significant work, a testament to the demanding tasks at Carseland Pit. One truck has logged about 5,000 hours and 45,000 km, another has reached roughly 2,500 hours and more than 20,500 km, and the most recent addition has already accumulated around 300 hours and over 2,000 km in 2025. Each truck typically hauls material on a 0.75–1 km route one way, for an approximately 2 km round trip.

Headwater Equipment takes care of all scheduled maintenance right at the site, with the Calgary-based team delivering sales, service and parts support just a short drive from the pit. That combination of machine performance and dealer backing is exactly why Rolling Mix Concrete invested in the three Rokbak RA40 ADTs.

“The RA40 trucks have delivered and will continue to deliver, as will our support,” said Robin Dick, Territory Manager at Headwater Equipment.

“We’re happy to testify to the power and performance of the Rokbak RA40,” added Morris. “It’s a truck that consistently delivers, whether it’s fuel savings, uptime or operator comfort.

“The RA40 has proven it can handle the toughest conditions without compromise, and that level of reliability directly supports our productivity and bottom line.”

“It’s fantastic to see the RA40 trucks performing so strongly at Carseland Pit,” commented Greg Gerbus, Regional Sales Manager at Rokbak. “We design these haulers to combine strength, efficiency and comfort, and the feedback from Rolling Mix Concrete proves that.

“Our goal is always to provide customers with trucks that deliver long-term value and dependable performance, backed by the support they need from our partners to keep operations running smoothly.”