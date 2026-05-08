A Brighter, Cleaner Future for Athlone as Vital Wastewater Upgrade is Completed

Uisce Éireann and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD marked a significant occasion for Athlone and the River Shannon with the completion of the €114 million Athlone Main Drainage Scheme.

This transformative project will support housing and sustainable growth in the town for years to come, while bringing big improvements to water quality in the River Shannon.

One of the largest wastewater infrastructure projects ever undertaken in Ireland, the project addresses long-standing issues with sewer flooding in the town, lack of wastewater capacity and poor environmental compliance. In doing so, it unlocks capacity for new housing and development, and supports recreation, tourism, and biodiversity along one of Ireland’s most important waterways.

Speaking at the opening event on the banks of the Shannon today, Minister Browne noted the critical importance of the investment: “The completion of the Athlone Main Drainage Scheme marks a major milestone for the town and represents one of the most significant investments ever made by the State in wastewater infrastructure.

“Through the National Development Plan, the Government is making unprecedented investments in water and wastewater infrastructure nationwide, helping towns like Athlone to grow sustainably and protect our environment for generations to come.

“Investment in our infrastructure is also investment in housing and the future homes which are dependent on wastewater services.

“The completion of this project future proofs Athlone for continued growth, supports a thriving local economy and delivers lasting environmental benefits for the Shannon and the wider region. I commend Uisce Éireann and the local ambition from the public representatives and the Council for successfully delivering this complex upgrade on time and on budget at high quality.”

Minister Browne was joined Minister Robert Troy and Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran.

Also in attendance were Chief Executive of Westmeath County Council, Barry Kehoe, along with local Councillors, TDs, community representatives and members of the project team.

Maria O’Dwyer, Infrastructure Delivery Director with Uisce Éireann added: “This project represents a powerful commitment to Athlone’s future. As this region continues to expand, our wastewater infrastructure must rise to meet that momentum. This critical investment will not only safeguard the local environment but will unlock capacity to support the building of new homes. It is a vital step in ensuring that Athlone can continue to thrive while protecting its natural environment.

“On this landmark day for Athlone I want to acknowledge the support and cooperation of the community through the construction phase of the works. Their support over the past three years was vital to the successful delivery of the project.”

The local benefit was echoed by Cathaoirleach of Westmeath County Council, Cllr Aoife Davitt: “The Athlone Main Drainage Scheme now stands as a critical piece of infrastructure that will serve the town for generations and make Athlone a better place to live — respecting our environment by protecting the River Shannon, strengthening resilience to extreme weather, and enabling Athlone to continue to grow and thrive in a sustainable way.”

The project involved major engineering works throughout the town over a period of three years, including the construction of 3km of new large sewers, two tunnels under the Shannon, two new pumping stations at Golden Island and Coosan, and the decommissioning of six storm sewer overflows and five older pumping stations. With the new wastewater network and pumping stations in place, the upgraded Athlone Wastewater Treatment Plant nearby can now support the needs of the growing community.