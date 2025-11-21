2025 Plant & Civil Engineer Awards Winners Revealed

Industry brilliance once again took centre stage at the recent 2025 Plant & Civil Engineer Awards.

Organised by Hillsborough-based publishers of Plant & Civil Engineer, 4SM (NI) Ltd, the annual event celebrates excellence in plant, construction, quarrying, and civil engineering in Ireland – spotlighting the talent and triumphs of the industries’ workforce.

This year’s Plant & Civil Engineer Awards returned to the Crowne Plaza Belfast, Shaw’s Bridge, for a ceremony attended by 400-plus industry leaders, who gathered for the unveiling of the 18 categories.

TV and radio sports presenter, Adrian Logan, took the helm as compere, while the evening also featured entertainment from stand-up comedian and host of the Q Radio Breakfast Show, Andrew Ryan, as well as musician, Fiddler Adam.

Over £13,000 was raised throughout the evening for the 2025 sponsored charity Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice. The charity plays a crucial role providing specialist palliative care for babies, children and adults living with life-limiting illnesses across Northern Ireland.

Check out the forthcoming edition of Plant & Civil Engineer for full coverage of the event.

Winners in Full

Top Team of the Year Award sponsored by ReCon Resources: AG Wilson Limited

Circular Economy Award sponsored by Morrow Contracts: Shannon Valley Group

Quarry Manager of the Year Award sponsored by W.R. Kennedy & Co.: Adrian Martin, Corvanaghan Quarry, P. Keenan Quarries

Health & Safety Award sponsored by Pat O’Donnell & Co.: AG Wilson Limited

Waste Management Team of the Year Award sponsored by NML Solutions: COCA-COLA HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland & ROC Recycling Solutions

Environmental Initiative Award sponsored by Creagh Concrete: (joint winners) Blockbusters Environmental Services, and Craigantlet Blacktop Plant, Northstone Materials (NSM)

Construction Company of the Year Award sponsored by Close Brothers Commercial Finance: Lowry Building & Civil Engineering

R&D Innovation of the Year Award sponsored by Scania Road Trucks: (joint winners) ReCon Resources, and Combilift Combi-SPI

Plant Hire Company of the Year Award sponsored by Hire Association Europe (HAE): Bann Hire & Sales

Excellence in Customer Service Award sponsored by Dennison JCB: Dromad Hire

Mineral Products Site (Quarry) of the Year Award sponsored by Rokbak/Sleator Plant: Corvanaghan Quarry, P. Keenan Quarries

Civil Engineering Company of the Year Award sponsored by Merlo UK: Cole Groundwork Contracts

Specialist Contractor of the Year Award sponsored by Kaizen: Belton Construction Services

Waste Management & Environmental Excellence Award sponsored by Quarry & Recycling Solutions (QRS): R Heatrick Ltd

Construction Project of the Year Award sponsored by Mantis: (joint winners) Creagh Concrete Guildford Crescent, Cardiff, and AG Wilson Limited, Carlingford Lough Greenway Section III

High Achiever of the Year Award sponsored by ICE Expo 2026: Enda Keenan, Crushing & Screening Services NI

Transitioning Towards Net Zero Award sponsored by Encom Energy: Pat O’Donnell & Co.

Special Recognition Award sponsored by Cole Groundwork Contracts: Karen McShane